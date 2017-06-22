Decatur parking lot rape trial delayed

The trial of a 20-year-old Hartselle man charged with raping a woman in the parking lot of a Decatur business will be continued until November, according to attorneys in the case.

The trial of Andrew Lee Jackson was to begin Monday. Jackson was 18 when he was arrested Oct. 28, 2015, and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

Assistant District Attorney Paul Matthews said prosecutors were prepared to go to trial, but defense counsel sought the delay, in part, to resolve polygraph issues the defense hopes to bring forward.

Matthews said prosecutors remain committed to bringing the case to trial as quickly as possible out of respect for the alleged victim.

“It helps victims to be able to have the case resolved and have some closure to it,” Matthews said. “It does, lots of time, help them to kind of heal.”

