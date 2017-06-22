Decatur Utilities seeks to expand use of smart meters

After completing a two-year pilot program, Decatur Utilities plans to spend up to $450,000 on a software upgrade that will allow for the addition of as many as 10,000 smart meters.

Smart meters give the utility remote control of its customers’ electricity, gas and water services.

The board also approved at Monday’s meeting the replacement of 30 light fixtures with LED lights on Second Avenue for $27,000. The utility also will paint 28 gray steel poles black with the city paying for the $24,000 expense.

The City Council has the final say on Decatur Utilities' major capital projects.

In 2015, DU spent $170,000 on 250 electric, 50 water and 50 gas meters. The utility added more meters during routine change-outs to increase that number to 825, said Electricity Manager Glenn Boyles.

