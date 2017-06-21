Decatur City Schools could pick new superintendent Friday

The Decatur City Schools Board of Education could select a new leader for the school system by the end of the week. On Wednesday, they wrapped up the interview process.

The school system was in this same position 13 months ago. Dan Brigman resigned unexpectedly in March after only 10 months as Decatur Schools superintendent, forcing the board to go through the selection process again with five candidates to choose from.

Chresal Threadgill, who is superintendent of Elba City Schools, offered his vision for the Decatur school district Wednesday before the BOE, educators and parents.

The board's president, Karen Duke, said the pool of candidates makes the decision difficult because they are all well qualified to improve student achievement.

"We had excellent candidates, five excellent candidates. And I've had several people here tonight tell me that we could choose any one of them, and she said, 'I could work with any of them,'" Duke said.

Crystal Brown, who is the mother of a girl entering fifth grade at Julian Harris Elementary School, said she wants the next superintendent to develop relationships with staff, students and in the community.

"Someone who's going to get in there with our students, get to know them, get in there with our administrators and get to know them as well, and provide that consistent leadership that we need," Brown said.

Four candidates, including Threadgill, are currently superintendents. The other, Jennifer Gray, was superintendent of Lauderdale County Schools for four years. Michael Douglas is superintendent of Oneota City Schools, Keith Lankford is superintendent of Sheffield City Schools. And Dan Lawson is director of Tullahoma, Tennessee. City Schools.

The Decatur Board of Education plans to meet Friday morning. If they agree on a candidate, they'll make their choice then.

