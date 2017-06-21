Send us your selfies for National Selfie Day!
Michelle Carter is found guilty of manslaughter. She's the woman who encouraged her boyfriend's suicide with text messages.More >>
Multiple suspects are in custody following an assault and car theft on June 15 at the Hazel Green Walmart.More >>
An organization new to Huntsville says it doesn't want to lose one more person to an overdose.More >>
A video caught a lot of attention in the Shoals. It was of puppies being dumped at the Colbert County Animal Shelter but has since been removed from their Facebook page.More >>
Huntsville police arrested and charged an 18-year-old man after a shooting and police chase happened on Monday night.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Here's a look at flooding and other problems in South Mississippi Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy moved closer to shore.More >>
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
A 4-year-old Florida girl is one of the internet's newest stars after she stole the show at her school's pre-K graduation.More >>
