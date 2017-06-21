Crime Stoppers: Woman uses stolen ID to cash stolen checks

You want to talk about picture perfect? A woman caught red-handed using stolen checks and an ID is the absolute crystal clear image of imperfection.

As you'll see in this week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers, she's even grinning on that surveillance video. Let's face it, surveillance video at a bank ATM is the closest thing to a photo booth.

This woman is seen on two separate occasions staring straight into that camera as she attempted to use her victim's stolen checks and ID to cash checks in rather large amounts. The victim's purse was stolen when someone broke into her vehicle on May 20 at Logan Park in Huntsville.

In one shot, the suspect is actually grinning. Something tells me she's not grinning now, and she won't be grinning when someone identifies her and she's arrested for breaking and entering into a vehicle, theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit card.

And if you even remotely know her, these pictures should slam the door on her and put up to $1,000 into your bank account. Just make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime. Or to see how to text or email your anonymous tips, click the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers link.

