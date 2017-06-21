Huntsville attorney weighs in on the cost of encouraging suicide

Michelle Carter is found guilty of manslaughter. She's the woman who encouraged her boyfriend's suicide with text messages.

But some find it controversial, arguing that the boyfriend is the one who killed himself, not her technically.

WAFF 48 News spoke to a Huntsville attorney about why the judge decided she was guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Local attorney Russell Crumbley said if the boyfriend, Conrad Roy, wanted to take his own life, that would have been his free will. But he allegedly told Carter that he was getting out of his carbon monoxide-filled car. Carter then instructed him to get back in his car via text, and Crumbley says that broke the chain of his self-causation.

So how do you justify punishing her when he's the one who technically took his own life?

“It was but for her conduct, he would have remained outside the truck, outside that toxic environment. That established the causation and enabled the prosecution to prove their case consistent with the law,” Crumbley said.

Carter could face up to 20 years behind bars for this. Her sentencing is set for August.

