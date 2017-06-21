Lookout Mountain finds its way to New York City

DeKalb County officials went to New York City to build tourism.

For one day, Lookout Mountain found its way to the center of New York City. Well, a replica of it.

It’s part of a state tourism drive that included DeKalb County.

Tourism officials don't see a lot of people from the Northeast in DeKalb County, but they're hoping their visit to New York will change things. Tourism officials are hoping to drum up some business out of New York, starting with a wall mural on a skyscraper in Manhattan Square Garden.

"It is adhered flat on the building in pieces so it looks like a regular photograph mounted on the building," said DeKalb County tourism director John Dersham.

The big hit was a scaled down replica of Lookout Mountain with the Empire State Building in the background.

"We went more than an hour later because the line just stayed full all day," said Dersham.

New Yorkers and other visitors got a chance to see through 3-D glasses what it's like being atop Lookout Mountain.

"Looking down on the river and as you turned your body around, you would see the walls of the canyon, the cliffs, the waterfall, the trees," said Dersham.

Local tourism officials hope this experience will help make DeKalb County a destination point for fellow Americans living in the Northeast.

"We're driving tourism and we're inviting people to come to the state of Alabama and enjoy the assets that we have," said Dersham.

The wall mural at Madison Square Garden will stay up until July 2.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48