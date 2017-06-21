Heavy rainfall means dangerous water conditions for kayakers

Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to bring three to four inches of rain to the Tennessee Valley. That amount of rainfall will cause a significant increase in water levels in rivers across the Valley.

Scott Ammons, owner of North Alabama Canoe and Kayak, said that makes water activities even more dangerous.

High waters also makes it dangerous for rescue teams. Ryan Gentry with Madison Fire and Rescue said swift water rescues is one of the most dangerous things they do.

Gentry said that you can’t bank on what the water conditions are like or the ability of the people you are rescuing. He said a lot of people often panic and try to fight off those trying to rescue them.

Gentry said if you do choose to go out in flood waters, always wear your life jackets and make sure you go in pairs.

