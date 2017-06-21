Decatur Wally World burglary suspects arrested

Two men are in custody following a Wednesday morning business burglary in Decatur.



Police responded to Wally World on Spring Avenue in response to an alarm. Officers found the front door shattered and merchandise missing from the store. Investigators learned a white GMC Envoy was connected to the crime.



Officers searching the area soon pulled over an Envoy for traffic violations. The missing merchandise was found in the vehicle.



Prescription drugs and marijuana were also found inside the SUV.



Enrique Raymundo was charged with burglary, possession of marijuana, minor in possession of alcohol and failure to appear.



Mariano Gonzalez was charged with burglary, illegal possession of prescription drugs and driving while suspended.



Raymundo and Gonzalez were transported to the Morgan County Jail.





Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48