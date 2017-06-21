Huntsville police searching for gas station robbery suspect - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Huntsville police searching for gas station robbery suspect

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville police tell us they are investigating a robbery that happened on Wednesday morning at the Chevron gas station on Old Monrovia and University Drive.

Police say a man came in just after the store opened and robbed the clerk and made off with an undetermined amount of cash. The clerk was not hurt.

The suspect was wearing a green shirt and blue jeans. Police say it is unknown if he had a weapon or not.

Police also say the suspect ran off on foot out of the surveillance camera view and that he may have gotten into a vehicle.

At this time, police are waiting on the K-9 unit to see if they can pick up a scent.

