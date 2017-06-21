Are you a music lover? Can you play an instrument? Would you like to learn?

You can do all of that Wednesday as part of International Make Music Day in Huntsville.

Free concerts, free lessons, discounts at music stores, and even a harmonica giveaway will be part of Make Music Day in Huntsville.

You can see a full list of events and locations here .

About 20 parks and music stores across the city will be putting on free live performances, that include blues, country, folk and jazz artists.

They'll also have some free instruction for you like at the Huntsville Drumline Percussion and Performing Arts Center, where they'll have a group called the Stickmasters banging on buckets, and giving you a little help getting in on the rhythm yourself.

Mark Torstenson of the Fret Shop in Huntsville says his store will have a sale all day today and live performances.

Torstenson says learning to play music, no matter what age, teaches people invaluable teamwork and people skills.

"I think it also helps them learn things that help them with how to get along with others if you're playing in an ensemble situation you have to learn to deal with different personalities," said Torstensen.

Even if you think you don't have a musical one in your body, you're still invited to come out, tap your toe along with the beat, and enjoy the live music across the city.

