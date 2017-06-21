State auditor Jim Zeigler starts exploratory campaign for AL governor

State Auditor Jim Zeigler has begun an exploratory campaign to assess a possible run for governor in 2018.

Zeigler launched a Facebook page last week titled “Jim Zeigler Exploratory Campaign for Governor.” The page now has 7,568 likes and 7,256 followers.

Zeigler says he would run for governor to stop “waste, mismanagement, and corruption in the state government.”

“I have already done more than the other potential candidates from my position of little authority and staff, the state auditor’s office. From the governor’s office, I could stop business as usual in Montgomery,” said Zeigler.

The first-term state auditor says he will make his decision after the special election for U.S. Senator. He says he will be on the 2018 ballot, either for governor or for re-election as state auditor.

“Alabama voters and news media are starting to focus on the U.S. Senate special election. It would be folly to make a decision and announce for the 2018 election during the 2017 election,” he said in a news release Monday.

Zeigler says his official status is “potential candidate for governor.”

He was elected State Auditor in 2014 and took office in January 2015. He is eligible to run for a second term as auditor.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48