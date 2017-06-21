Man sentenced to 99 years for attempted murder of Lauderdale Co. deputy

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Deputy Randal McCrary stood, looked at Timothy Murphy and told him the decision Murphy made Feb. 13, 2016, changed McCrary's life and the lives of his family forever.

“They live in fear every day I go to work,” McCrary said. “They tell me they don’t sleep the nights I’m at work, worrying. You left me with a life sentence. I’m without a spleen and will always have to be leery of infections.”

Murphy was found guilty April 14 of attempted murder for shooting the deputy.

“As a Christian, I forgive you,” McCrary said. “But you need to be punished to the fullest.”

Moments later Murphy told Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Ben Graves, “I’m sorry for what happened that night.

“I carry a lot of remorse,” he said. “My family and God knows I’m not guilty of attempted murder. If I was trying to harm anyone that night, it was myself.”

