1 killed, 1 injured in Limestone County wreck

One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle wreck in Limestone County on Tuesday afternoon.

Alabama State Troopers say a 2017 Chevrolet 2500 struck a 2017 Ford Focus on Holt Road about three miles north of Athens. It happened at about 4:30 p.m.

A passenger in the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers identified her as 33-year-old Haley Elise Raymond of Gallant.

The driver of the Ford was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

