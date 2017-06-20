Huntsville nonprofit aims to fight against opioid crisis

An organization new to Huntsville says it doesn't want to lose one more person to an overdose. That's why Not One More is working to help people addicted to opioids and other drugs.

David Wilbourn suffered with drug addiction for eight years.

"I wanted to be dead. I was hopeless. I was broken,” said Wilbourn.

He was first introduced to pain pills in high school.

"You know, Lortabs, Percocet at a party,” said Wilbourn. “It was more of a social thing. Nobody really knew the power of them."

But the opioids would soon take over his life.

"I never said, you know, 'I want to be a heroin addict one day.' That wasn't on the radar,” said Wilbourn. “And I think so many people think that won't happen to them, but it can start off with a Lortab. It can start off with a Percocet."

The Madison County Coroner's Office said the opioid problem is growing in north Alabama. It projects 37 people have died from drug overdoses so far this year, most of them from opioids.

They say an average of one person dies from a drug overdose every five days in Madison County.

Wilbourn has been sober for more than two years now and using his story to help others through the Huntsville nonprofit Not One More.

"You gotta have support, whether it's faith-based, 12 step, whatever,” said Wilbourn. “You gotta have support. You gotta have a team around you."

Not One More offers resources and support to drug and alcohol addicts and their families.

"Whether it's because their son or daughter is still in addiction or if their son or daughter has passed away because of it,” said Wilbourn.

Wilbourn said it was a team of people who supported him through his own addiction.

"The group of people around me started encouraging me and speaking life into me and speaking life into my situation," he said.

Now he's determined to save others.

"I’ll fight to the day I die to get people out of those trenches," he said.

