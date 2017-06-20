Puppies dumped at Colbert County shelter highlights bigger issues

A video caught a lot of attention in the Shoals. It was of puppies being dumped at the Colbert County Animal Shelter but has since been removed from their Facebook page.More >>
Huntsville police arrested and charged an 18-year-old man after a shooting and police chase happened on Monday night.More >>
Two 17-year-old males were arrested Friday in Athens for the brutal assault of a 14-year-old. Terry Lee Cline and Cristian Vega Olayo were taken into custody after an investigation established probable cause that they severely beat the victim, one using a pistol.More >>
The Scottsboro Police Department reports that 16-year-old Taylor Shaye Flanagan has been found safe.More >>
WAFF 48 News has obtained the 911 calls from the tragic Mt. Zion Baptist Church bus crash.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.More >>
Recovery efforts continues for 12-year-old Mary Harrell who was pulled underwater Saturday at Lower Head Dam on the Pearl River north of The Rez.More >>
A 4-year-old Florida girl is one of the internet's newest stars after she stole the show at her school's pre-K graduation.More >>
It was standing-room only at a special-called Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where law enforcement, community leaders and members of the public came out to discuss the recent outbreak of shootings within the city.More >>
The elephant that was standing beside the calf begins to pace back and forth along the edge of the water, as the young one struggles. Another rushes over to help.More >>
The latest coordinates on Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
