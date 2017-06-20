Puppies dumped at Colbert County shelter highlights bigger issues

A video caught a lot of attention in the Shoals. It was of puppies being dumped at the Colbert County Animal Shelter but has since been removed from their Facebook page.

The shelter posted the video trying to find who did it and they found the answer. Now the shelter says this is a symptom of a much larger issue.

"We probably have 100 cats and kittens, 60 to 80 dogs and more coming in," said director Judie Nichols.

The Colbert County Animal Shelter is full and couldn't take these puppies in after they were dumped there Monday night. So the woman seen in the video came back to get them and take them to a rescue.

"I understand why they are d ropped after hours. Maybe they can't get here or they don't know that we can't take from out of county. It's not something she maliciously meant to do, but we've had people do it on purpose," Nichols said.

But it's becoming a major problem with animals flooding in from Franklin and Lawrence counties.

"The one has a holding facility and other county has no facility. They have an animal control officer who's tried to do what they can to help their community with their situation. But until they get a shelter, it's not going to be any better for them or surrounding counties," said animal control officer Anthony Wilbanks.

The shelter said they screen as many as 10 calls per day from people who want to bring their animals from other counties to Colbert County.

"I think it's something that needs to be worked out between all sides of this the rescues, the shelters, the veterinarians, the lawmakers," Nichols said.

As more stray dogs and cats keep showing up at the shelter, Nichols begs people in the counties without shelters to speak up to elected officials.

"We have litter after litter of puppies and kittens, and it could all be stopped with one simple procedure, which is spaying and neutering," she said.

"Our goal is to not euthanize anything," Wilbanks said. "We think that everything has a chance and it's not the animals fault that they end up in the shelter."

Northwest Alabama Spay and Neuter Assistance can help folks struggling to afford the procedure. There are guidelines. People must show that they either are on EBT food assistance program, food stamps or Medicaid. The fee is $20 per animal, and there is a limit of four animals per year.

WAFF 48 News reached out to Lawrence County officials about the lack of a shelter but has yet to hear back from them.

