Church group helping rebuild Rosalie church destroyed by tornado

Volunteers from across America are coming into Jackson County to help rebuild a church.

Contractors For Christ will be doing a majority of the work to rebuild First Baptist in Rosalie after it was destroyed by a tornado last November. The group will be building the church with lightning fast speed, but they've also been doing it a while for more than 40 years.

"It's not what man can do, but when you look at the picture of what God can do, when he brings all of God's people together," said Rosalie First Baptist pastor Roger Little.

Little is amazed Constructors For Christ will be rebuilding much of the church in just five weeks.

A tornado destroyed the church shortly after Thanksgiving last year. Now 250 people from across America are converging on this little community to give the congregation back their place of worship.

"This is our 42nd year of Constructors For Christ going somewhere and building a project every summer, and this is my 40th year this year," said Ray Dilbeck with Constructors For Christ.

For Dilbeck, it's become a calling.

"God always opens the door where he wants us to go, and we just feel real led to come here," said Dilbeck.

Walls and the roof are going up this week followed by running electrical lines, HVAC, and sheet rock by week five.

What's most amazing is people helping others in need and they don't even know them.

"It overwhelms you of the goodness that people have in their hearts still," said Little.

Constructors for Christ will stay for five weeks, but the project will continue and hopefully be completed just before Thanksgiving.

