Madison's first movie theater opens Friday

Madison residents, if you are looking to catch a movie, you will have a brand new theater to visit this weekend. The city's first movie theater, Cineplanet 15, will open this Friday.

Ambarish Keshani, part of the management team at Cineplanet 15, has been in the movie theater business since 1975. He first started as a ticket taker for Cobb Cinemas in Memphis, Tennessee.

R.C Cobb, founder of Cobb Cinemas, served as mentor to Keshani in those early days. He eventually worked his way up into management and then to the main office in Birmingham and later to form his own company with his family.

This is not the first theater he's been involved with in Madison County. Ambarish helped open Madison Square Cobb 8 back in 1985. He remembers the hours leading up to the opening and the last minute installation of ashtrays in the theaters. He has had his eye on the city of Madison for many years and is thrilled to finally bring cinema to the city.

"We are really excited to offer a theater in Madison, Alabama area. This will be fifteen screen theaters. We'll be playing top fifteen movies.

Sometimes, we will have a movie in more than one screen, to offer different showtimes," said Keshani.

The largest theater seats up to 250 and the smallest has seating for about 90 people. Keshani explained this is to give maximum seating for new releases. Reclining seats as well as rockers are available.

Cineplanet 15 opens this Friday at noon. It's located behind Publix off U.S. 72 just north of Hughes Road. The movie theater will be open seven days a week, noon through midnight.

