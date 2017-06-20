Shoals spay/neuter clinic - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Shoals spay/neuter clinic

Northwest Alabama Spay and Neuter Assistance is located at 2701 Mall Drive in Florence, Alabama.

You can call at (256) 415-5499.

The cost is a $20 copay per animal with a limit of 4 animals per year.

Powered by Frankly