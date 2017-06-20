How to protect your family from stray voltage in the pool

Huntsville police arrested and charged an 18-year-old man after a shooting and police chase happened on Monday night.More >>
Two 17-year-old males were arrested Friday in Athens for the brutal assault of a 14-year-old. Terry Lee Cline and Cristian Vega Olayo were taken into custody after an investigation established probable cause that they severely beat the victim, one using a pistol.More >>
The Scottsboro Police Department reports that 16-year-old Taylor Shaye Flanagan has been found safe.More >>
WAFF 48 News has obtained the 911 calls from the tragic Mt. Zion Baptist Church bus crash.More >>
Social media outlets like Facebook can be a place to share happy memories with friends and family. There’s also a dark side, especially when violent acts are being streamed.More >>
Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Once the homeowner got an alert about movement in his home, he and his neighbor teamed up to make sure the suspect wasn't going anywhere.More >>
Recovery efforts continues for 12-year-old Mary Harrell who was pulled underwater Saturday at Lower Head Dam on the Pearl River north of The Rez.More >>
Bill Conner is on a healing journey.More >>
