2 transported to hospital after shooting at Whitesburg Way apartment complex

Witnesses tell us at least two people were shot at the Hawthorne at Lily Flagg Apartments.

BREAKING: two people shot at Hawthorne and Lily Flagg Apartments working to get more details @waff48 pic.twitter.com/lop5d0Z40W — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) June 20, 2017

Neighbors tell us they heard several gun shots.

BREAKNG: Neighbor tells me she heard "about 6 gunshots", HPD says 2 transported to the hospital from scene at South HSV apartment complex pic.twitter.com/52jUjAaXF9 — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) June 20, 2017

Huntsville police say the two victims were transported to the hospital by HEMSI.

