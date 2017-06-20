2 hospitalized after attempted murder-suicide in south Huntsville

Huntsville police say two people were shot at an apartment complex on Whitesburg Way around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say it happened at the Hawthorne at Lily Flagg apartments. The victims are a man and woman. Ages of the victims are unknown at this time.

Police believe the man shot the woman before shooting himself. The man is in critical condition, and the woman is in serious condition but expected to survive.

BREAKING: two people shot at Hawthorne and Lily Flagg Apartments working to get more details @waff48 pic.twitter.com/lop5d0Z40W — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) June 20, 2017

Police say the incident was domestic-related and appears to be an attempted murder-suicide.

BREAKNG: Neighbor tells me she heard "about 6 gunshots", HPD says 2 transported to the hospital from scene at South HSV apartment complex pic.twitter.com/52jUjAaXF9 — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) June 20, 2017

Neighbors tell us they heard several gunshots.

Residents in the area say that incidents like the shooting don't happen a lot in the area. One was Nichole Cooper, who said she's only lived at the apartment complex for about a month but says she's now concerned for her safety.

"What I really want to do is leave. I really don't want to live here anymore to be honest with you. It's my first trip down south and the last few months have been very different. I've had more bad times then good times," she said.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48