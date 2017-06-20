2 hospitalized after attempted murder-suicide in south Huntsvill - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

2 hospitalized after attempted murder-suicide in south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville police say two people were shot at an apartment complex on Whitesburg Way around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say it happened at the Hawthorne at Lily Flagg apartments. The victims are a man and woman. Ages of the victims are unknown at this time.

Police believe the man shot the woman before shooting himself. The man is in critical condition, and the woman is in serious condition but expected to survive.

Police say the incident was domestic-related and appears to be an attempted murder-suicide.

Neighbors tell us they heard several gunshots.

Residents in the area say that incidents like the shooting don't happen a lot in the area. One was Nichole Cooper, who said she's only lived at the apartment complex for about a month but says she's now concerned for her safety.

"What I really want to do is leave. I really don't want to live here anymore to be honest with you. It's my first trip down south and the last few months have been very different. I've had more bad times then good times," she said.

