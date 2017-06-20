Conference this week connects small businesses to MDA

There is a networking opportunity this week through one of the biggest agencies on Redstone Arsenal.

MDA is hosting their 2017 annual Small Business Conference on Wednesday and Thursday at the Von Braun Center South Hall in Huntsville.

Small businesses play a huge part in supporting the Missile Defense Agency, which ultimately protects us.

Small business leaders from across the nation and right here in north Alabama are invited to this two-day event starting Wednesday.

The MDA director of the office of small business programs, Lee Rosenberg, said this is one of the best ways for small businesses to find out how to do business with the Missile Defense Agency.

"Where else you going to get a one stop shop operation, where you can maximize your travel dollars if you're coming in, at least your registration dollars and get a good return on your investment," said Rosenberg.

Big names in the missile defense market will be there, like Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrup Grumman and more, to give small businesses a chance to interact.

There's even what Rosenberg called company speed-dating sessions during the second day. Small business matchmaking will give people a chance to meet everyone they need to.

"Obviously, I can't guarantee anybody gets a contract, but I can tell you last year there was at least one small business that walked away with two contracts in hand. A number of folks that met with our large primes last year got follow up meetings with them last year. It's an opportunity to really put out what your capabilities are and then try to match them up to the needs of various folks," said Rosenberg.

Those needs will enhance the defense of our nation.

More than 400 people representing about 150 small businesses are expected to be there along with the large prime contractors.

