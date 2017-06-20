MCHD going door-to-door conducting health survey

Will you be ready when the next round of severe weather wreaks havoc on your neighborhood? The Madison County Health Department wants to find out.

They're conducting a survey this week, going door to door to ask Madison County residents a series of questions about disaster preparedness and other health issues.

“What we get is an idea of what the needs in the community might be, for example, if we find areas that have difficulties with transportation or access to medical care, then that helps our strategy in trying to deal with those problems,” said Dr. Scott Harris of the Madison County Health Department.

There has been a lot of door to door scams lately, but the MCHD wants you to know their workers will be out in teams of two or three, wearing a health department vest and carrying an ID badge.

Workers will also be asking a series of questions about other less critical issues like air quality, mosquito control, and living conditions.

“We're going to ask people about lead exposure, for example, if they've ever known if they've had lead in their home. We're going to ask about radon because that's an issue in North Alabama. We're going to ask them about mold in their dwellings or other kinds of environmental things,” said Harris.

The goal is to gauge the community’s level of preparedness and identify problems they can fix for residents.

“What we get is an idea of what the needs in the community might be if some places have difficulties with transportation to get medical care or access to prescription medication,” said Harris.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48