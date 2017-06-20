Huntsville cats nearly choked to death, now up for adoption

Officials with Huntsville Animal services say someone dropped off kittens at the shelter after apparently trying to choke them to death.

The Humane Society posted pictures on social media on Monday night. We're told these newborn kittens had plastic ties around their necks when they were dumped on the porch.

The kittens have made a lot of progress since then, shelter volunteers bottle fed them and nursed them back to health.

All but one of them has found a new home. We don't know if the person who did this has been caught yet, but if you know anything, call Huntsville police

