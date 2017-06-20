Muscle Shoals and Tuscumbia councils approve Sunday alcohol sales

Retail and restaurant alcohol sales on Sunday will soon be legal in Muscle Shoals and Tuscumbia.

Monday night each council approved a pair of resolutions setting the hours during which alcohol may be purchased, starting at noon Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday for restaurants, and beginning at noon for properly-licensed retail establishments. There is no end time for retail sales, as the sales will roll into Monday.

The 2 a.m. cutoff for restaurants is set by the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.

Muscle Shoals City Clerk Ricky Williams said the new ordinances will be posted, and the changes will take affect five days after the public posting, making the first day for Sunday sales July 2.

Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood said he hopes Tuscumbia will have notice requirements completed in time for the city to start selling as early as this Sunday.

Tuscumbia gives notice by publication, so if all ordinance information is received and published this week, the city can sell Sunday, officials said.

