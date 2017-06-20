Franklin Co. man involved in police standoff indicted

A Franklin County man who threatened to harm law enforcement officers during an hour-long standoff in April has been indicted.

William Samuel Todd, 36, 85 Gregory St., Russellville, has been indicted on two counts of making a terrorist threat and two counts of menacing.

Franklin County District Attorney Joey Rushing said Todd was indicted during the May grand jury session.

Sheriff Shannon Oliver said the incident occurred April 25 outside a residence in Oak Hills subdivision, which is south of Russellville.

