Free info session for AL virtual school at Hilton Garden Inn

Huntsville police have arrested three people in connection to a vehicle pursuit Monday night.More >>
Two 17-year-old males were arrested Friday in Athens for the brutal assault of a 14-year-old. Terry Lee Cline and Cristian Vega Olayo were taken into custody after an investigation established probable cause that they severely beat the victim, one using a pistol.More >>
The Scottsboro Police Department reports that 16-year-old Taylor Shaye Flanagan has been found safe.More >>
WAFF 48 News has obtained the 911 calls from the tragic Mt. Zion Baptist Church bus crash.More >>
Social media outlets like Facebook can be a place to share happy memories with friends and family. There’s also a dark side, especially when violent acts are being streamed.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
A tropical disturbance in the Gulf has prompted the National Hurricane Center to issue warnings for the Louisiana coast.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
Bill Conner is on a healing journey.More >>
A homeowner used a clock to help him locate the site for a hole in the wall, but the clock has now been stuck almost 13 years.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to a reported shooting at a motel Monday evening.More >>
It appears that several phone and internet companies are having widespread outage issues. It is unclear what is causing the problems at this time.More >>
