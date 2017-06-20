Free info session for AL virtual school at Hilton Garden Inn

A new virtual school might make you want to consider an educational alternative for your kids.

Alabama Connections Academy is a tuition-free, virtual public school serving students in grades K-12.

This is the first year for the school, and if you want to learn more about what they offer there is a free information session in Huntsville at the Hilton Garden Inn Space Center on Governors House Drive at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

