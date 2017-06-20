1 injured in shooting at car wash near Winchester Road

Huntsville police say one male showed up to Huntsville Hospital with a gunshot wound on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say multiple shots were fired at a car wash on Winchester Road and Pulaski Pike around 3:30 a.m

The male victim suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

At this time, there is no word on a suspect.

