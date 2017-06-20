Work on Lauderdale 144 should begin within a few weeks

The final step in repairing a section of roadway in the Greenhill community that has been damaged from continual flooding could begin within the next few weeks.

Lauderdale County commissioners approved a contract with Mid-South Paving of Birmingham to widen and resurfaced Lauderdale 144 between Lauderdale 47 and Lauderdale 33.

“Once the bids have been awarded and the contract issued, it usually takes about six weeks for the work to begin,” County Engineer Eric Hill said. “I expect the work to begin next month.”

Hill said the Lauderdale 144 work is a “federal aid project” because of the amount of traffic that travels the road each day.

“It’s a major collector of traffic going from Greenhill to Center Hill and on into Lexington,” Hill said.

Read more at the Times Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48