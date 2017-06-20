Work on Lauderdale 144 should begin within a few weeks

Huntsville police have arrested three people in connection to a vehicle pursuit Monday night.More >>
Two 17-year-old males were arrested Friday in Athens for the brutal assault of a 14-year-old. Terry Lee Cline and Cristian Vega Olayo were taken into custody after an investigation established probable cause that they severely beat the victim, one using a pistol.More >>
The Scottsboro Police Department reports that 16-year-old Taylor Shaye Flanagan has been found safe.More >>
WAFF 48 News has obtained the 911 calls from the tragic Mt. Zion Baptist Church bus crash.More >>
Social media outlets like Facebook can be a place to share happy memories with friends and family. There’s also a dark side, especially when violent acts are being streamed.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
A tropical disturbance in the Gulf has prompted the National Hurricane Center to issue warnings for the Louisiana coast.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
After two Georgia inmates on the run frightened the southeast for several days last week, one Georgia sheriff's office is praising the actions of six inmates who saved one law enforcement officer's life.More >>
It appears that several phone and internet companies are having widespread outage issues. It is unclear what is causing the problems at this time.More >>
Once the homeowner got an alert about movement in his home, he and his neighbor teamed up to make sure the suspect wasn't going anywhere.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
What happened to Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died just days after North Korea released him from detention, has outsiders baffled.More >>
