Limestone Co. Commissioners complain about continued littering

Some Limestone County commissioners say littering along local roads continues to be a problem. And District 1 Commissioner Stanley Hill is encouraging the public to report roadside dumping to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Some of the worst roads in his northeast Limestone County district are Brock, Hay’s Mill and Looney roads, he said, and people are dumping everything from concrete to mattresses. “It is a problem in the county,” Hill said today at a meeting of the Limestone County Commission.

Limestone County provides weekly collection of household garbage in the unincorporated areas of the county through an independent contractor, but residential customers can discard no more than six bags and/or cans not exceeding 32 gallons or 40 pounds each per week.

Items like furniture, appliances, bulk items, leaves, limbs, and landscaping and construction debris are not collected in the unincorporated areas. “We don’t have the budget for that service,” Hill said.

