Martin Street to close fir water installation

Martin Street will be closed from Tuesday, June 20 - Monday, July 3 between Wise Street and Cain Street for installation of water and storm drainage infrastructure.

The best detour would be down Short Street, to Shorter Street, back north on Garner, and then east on Lanier Road.

For more information contact Madison Utilities.

