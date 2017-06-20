Shots fired during high-speed police chase in Huntsville

Huntsville police say a fleeing car crashed into a pickup truck and light polce at Stringfield Road and Pulaski Pike. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police have arrested three people in connection to a vehicle pursuit Monday night.

Police say it started as a fight near Rolling Hills Elementary School. Responding officers tried to locate the offenders but they had already left.

According to police, an officer got behind their car, and someone leaned out and started shooting. The officer then started pursuing them. They turned on Stringfield Road, and a high-speed pursuit began.

The suspects' car crashed into a pickup truck and a light pole around Stringfield Road and Pulaski Pike.

Police say the offenders then jumped out and ran into the woods. Three were found and arrested. Their charges are not yet known.

Police say they found a gun in the car.

No one was shot or seriously hurt. The person driving the pickup truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

