1 arrested after shots fired during high-speed police chase in Huntsville

Huntsville police arrested and charged an 18-year-old man after a shooting and police chase happened on Monday night.More >>
Two 17-year-old males were arrested Friday in Athens for the brutal assault of a 14-year-old. Terry Lee Cline and Cristian Vega Olayo were taken into custody after an investigation established probable cause that they severely beat the victim, one using a pistol.More >>
The Scottsboro Police Department reports that 16-year-old Taylor Shaye Flanagan has been found safe.More >>
WAFF 48 News has obtained the 911 calls from the tragic Mt. Zion Baptist Church bus crash.More >>
Social media outlets like Facebook can be a place to share happy memories with friends and family. There’s also a dark side, especially when violent acts are being streamed.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
A tropical disturbance in the Gulf has prompted the National Hurricane Center to issue warnings for the Louisiana coast and extend it down the Texas coast.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
What happened to Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died just days after North Korea released him from detention, has outsiders baffled.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system...More >>
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday declared a statewide State of Emergency in anticipation of severe weather moving through Alabama starting on Tuesday.More >>
Bill Conner is on a healing journey.More >>
