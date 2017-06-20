1 arrested after shots fired during high-speed police chase in Huntsville

Huntsville police say a fleeing car crashed into a pickup truck and light polce at Stringfield Road and Pulaski Pike. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police arrested and charged an 18-year-old man after a shooting and police chase happened on Monday night.

Huntsville police charged 18-year-old Reginald Scott on Tuesday morning.

Police say it started as a fight near Rolling Hills Elementary School. Responding officers tried to locate the offenders but they had already left.

According to police, an officer got behind their car, and someone leaned out and started shooting. The officer then started pursuing them. They turned on Stringfield Road, and a high-speed pursuit began.

Scotts' car crashed into a pickup truck and a light pole around Stringfield Road and Pulaski Pike.

Police say Scott then jumped out and ran into the woods.

Police say they found a gun in the car.

No one was shot or seriously hurt. The person driving the pickup truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

