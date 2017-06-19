911 calls from Atlanta church bus crash released

WAFF 48 News has obtained the 911 calls from the tragic Mt. Zion Baptist Church bus crash.

READ MORE: Student killed, multiple injured in Huntsville church bus crash in Atlanta

Six separate calls were made to Fulton County 911 with each person describing a frantic scene. One caller can be heard saying “the bus just went across the median and hit a car and flipped out of control.”

Another caller described three or four different vehicles involved, one pinned upside down, one flipped, and a Mercedes Benz.

A third caller explained a car running others off the road “and just kept going.”

The last teenage patient was released from the hospital over the weekend.

The bus driver, who is charged with misdemeanor second-degree homicide by vehicle, remains at Grady Hospital in stable condition. Fulton County Police have yet to interview him.

READ MORE: Driver in fatal church bus crash charged with vehicular homicide

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48