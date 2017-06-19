Facebook, police weigh in on violence streamed on social media

WAFF 48 News has obtained the 911 calls from the tragic Mt. Zion Baptist Church bus crash.More >>
WAFF 48 News has obtained the 911 calls from the tragic Mt. Zion Baptist Church bus crash.More >>
Social media outlets like Facebook can be a place to share happy memories with friends and family. There’s also a dark side, especially when violent acts are being streamed.More >>
Social media outlets like Facebook can be a place to share happy memories with friends and family. There’s also a dark side, especially when violent acts are being streamed.More >>
Two 17-year-old males were arrested Friday in Athens for the brutal assault of a 14-year-old. Terry Lee Cline and Cristian Vega Olayo were taken into custody after an investigation established probable cause that they severely beat the victim, one using a pistol.More >>
Two 17-year-old males were arrested Friday in Athens for the brutal assault of a 14-year-old. Terry Lee Cline and Cristian Vega Olayo were taken into custody after an investigation established probable cause that they severely beat the victim, one using a pistol.More >>
The Scottsboro Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Taylor Shaye Flanagan.More >>
The Scottsboro Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Taylor Shaye Flanagan.More >>
Ryan Matthew Smith, 22, of Red Bay and Eddie Allen Dees, 21, of Vina were killed when the 2007 Ford Explorer they were occupying left the roadway and struck a tree.More >>
Ryan Matthew Smith, 22, of Red Bay and Eddie Allen Dees, 21, of Vina were killed when the 2007 Ford Explorer they were occupying left the roadway and struck a tree.More >>
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.More >>
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Parts of the Louisiana coast are under a tropical storm warning.More >>
Parts of the Louisiana coast are under a tropical storm warning.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
It appears that several phone and internet companies are having widespread outage issues. It is unclear what is causing the problems at this time.More >>
It appears that several phone and internet companies are having widespread outage issues. It is unclear what is causing the problems at this time.More >>
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.More >>
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>