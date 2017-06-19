GA woman killed in Jackson County wreck

A woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County at about 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Alabama State Troopers say that Janet Suzanne Wooten, 69, of Trenton, Georgia was killed when the 2007 Chevrolet HHR she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck was on Alabama 71 near mile marker 30 in Bryant

Troopers said Wooten was not using a seat belt.

