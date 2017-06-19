Rep. Brooks wants option for lawmakers to carry guns

Following the attack on Congressional Republicans in Alexandria, Virginia Mo Brooks says he's planning to introduce legislation to allow lawmakers to be armed.

Congressman Brooks announced the plan on Fox News Sunday. His bill would let Congressman carry guns in parts of the Capitol where firearms are currently banned.

Brooks released the following statement about the bill:

Brooks supports the rights of all qualified individuals to conceal carry and is an original cosponsor of H.R.38 – the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017 (Rep. Richard Hudson R-NC) which has 199 Cosponsors. This bill amends the federal criminal code to allow a qualified individual to carry a concealed handgun into or possess a concealed handgun in another state that allows individuals to carry concealed firearms.

Rep. Brooks survived the shooting last week.



[READ MORE: GOP baseball shooter had list of names, including Rep. Brooks]



Two Capitol Police officers assigned to House majority whip Steve Scalise killed gunman James Hodgkinson.



Congressman Scalise remains hospitalized. His condition was upgraded from critical to serious this weekend.

