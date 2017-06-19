Upcoming screening of opiate addiction documentary

The FBI Birmingham Citizens Academy Alumni Association, the FBI and the DEA are hosting a screening of “Chasing the Dragon, the Life of an Opiate Addict,” a documentary about addiction.

The viewing will be followed by a panel discussion.

Admission to the screening is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

The purpose of the event is to raise awareness of drug abuse and the profound downward spiral that is caused by opiate addiction.

The documentary is partially a first-person look at the lives of addicts, but also deals with the other side—the people impacted by someone else’s addiction.

Keep in mind that the program contains strong language and graphic images that may not be appropriate for all ages. Viewer discretion is advised.

What: Viewing of “Chasing the Dragon, the Life of an Opiate Addict.”

When: Tuesday, June 27 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Lee High School Theater, 2500 Meridian St., Huntsville

Click here to register for the event

