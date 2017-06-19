Two Athens teens arrested for brutal assault on 14-year-old

Two 17-year-old males were arrested Friday in Athens for the brutal assault of a 14-year-old.

Terry Lee Cline and Cristian Vega Olayo were taken into custody after an investigation established probable cause that they severely beat the victim, one using a pistol.

The incident occurred Thursday when Deputy Kristin King responded to a report of an assault on a juvenile at Hatchett Ridge Rd. near the Tennessee River.

On the way to the scene, she was flagged down by multiple people in the parking lot of B&K Grocery, at the corner of Brownsferry and Huntsville-Brownsferry Roads.

A man there told the deputy that the victim had visible head injuries when he approached the man asking to use the phone.

When the victim was unable to reach someone, the man gave him a ride to B&K, at which point the victim began having what appeared to be a seizure.

The man had just called 911 when Deputy King was flagged down.

The victim was then transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital and then airlifted to Huntsville Hospital due to the extent of his injuries.

Cline and Olayo were arrested the next day and booked into the Limestone County Jail.

They were both charged as adults with Assault 1st Degree and have since been released on $25,000 bond.

