Scottsboro Police looking for missing teen girl

The Scottsboro Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Taylor Shaye Flanagan.

Taylor is a 16-year-old female, 5’2, 139 pounds, brown hair, and blue eyes.

Taylor was last seen Friday night, June 16, in the Scottsboro area.

If anyone has seen her or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact the Scottsboro Police Department at 256-574-4468 ext 338 or 256-574-3333.

