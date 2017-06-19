Missing Scottsboro teen found safe in TN - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Missing Scottsboro teen found safe in TN

(Source: Scottsboro P.D.) (Source: Scottsboro P.D.)
SCOTTSBORO, AL (WAFF) -

The Scottsboro Police Department reports that 16-year-old Taylor Shaye Flanagan has been found safe.

A missing person alert went out to the media on Monday. Police later reported that she was found safe in Cowan, Tennessee and reunited with her family in Scottsboro.

