39th Annual Helen Keller Festival in Tuscumbia this week

A six-day celebration of Helen Keller, who was born in Tuscumbia in 1880, begins Monday.

Monday-Wednesday events are pre-festival event days, with the weekend officially kicking off Thursday night with the Helen Keller Festival Parade at 6:00 p.m. in downtown Tuscumbia.

Following the parade, the Kerry Gilbert Band will play a free concert at 7 p.m. There will be additional family activities and vendors at the park throughout the festival.

The full list of musical acts slated to perform this year can be found here.

On Saturday there will be a car and truck show on Main St. downtown, with $1,500 among the prizes that will be awarded. Other event highlights include a golf tournament, a family bike ride and a fun run.

The full list of special events can be found here.

Click here for ticket information and tips on what to bring (and what NOT to bring) this weekend.

There is additional information available on the event’s Facebook page.

