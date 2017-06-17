Annual Make Music Huntsville festival June 21 - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Annual Make Music Huntsville festival June 21

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

The annual Make Music Huntsville festival is held on the summer solstice, June 21 this year.

Completely different from a typical music festival, Make Music is open to anyone who wants to take part. Every kind of musician—young and old, amateur and professional, of every musical persuasion—pours onto the streets, parks, plazas, and porches to share their music with friends, neighbors, and strangers. All of it is free and open to the public.

To learn more about Make Music Huntsville, check out their website or Facebook page.

