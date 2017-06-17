Huntsville woman killed in crash Friday - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Huntsville woman killed in crash Friday

A Huntsville woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Friday afternoon. 

Etta Fine Dean, 80, was driving her 2017 Jaguar on Cecil Ashburn Dr. at 4:43 p.m. when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a concrete wall. 

Dean was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate. 

