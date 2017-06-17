Huntsville canine officer team takes top honors at regional trials

The United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) recently held regional certification trials in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Region 22 saw a total of 28 canine teams participating from 11 different law enforcement agencies.

Huntsville Police K9 Officer Robert Glaser and his partner Reckon took the “Top Dog” honors in the Patrol Dog Certification.

They scored a total of 678.67 out of a possible 700 points to take first place, narrowing edging out a team from the Chattanooga Police Department.

Officer Glaser also certified Reckon in narcotics, scoring an impressive 191 out 200 points.

At the close of the certification, Officer Glaser also won the “Dual Purpose Dog” cup, which is presented to the canine team with the highest combined score.

