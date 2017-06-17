Huntsville police conducting traffic safety checkpoints tonight

The Huntsville Police Department D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints tonight.

The Task Force utilizes data provided by the State that determines traffic accident hotspots across the city.

There are 40 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville and they will be conducting checkpoints at any one or more of those locations.

If you are stopped at a checkpoint, be prepared to present your driver license, proof of insurance and vehicle tag registration to the officers.

The purpose of the checkpoints is to help detect and deter impaired driving.

If you see or suspect someone is drinking and driving, please contact Huntsville PD: (256) 722-7100.

Be prepared to give the location, vehicle description, driver description and direction of travel for the suspected vehicle.

