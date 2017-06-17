Huntsville police conducting traffic safety checkpoints tonight

The Huntsville Police Department D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints tonight.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints tonight.More >>
Crew from destroyer USS Dewey go to aid of Navy ship damaged in collision with a container vessel that left seven missing.More >>
Crew from destroyer USS Dewey go to aid of Navy ship damaged in collision with a container vessel that left seven missing.More >>
Authorities say the man who opened fire on GOP lawmakers on Wednesday was carrying a list of Republicans, according to NBC News.More >>
Authorities say the man who opened fire on GOP lawmakers on Wednesday was carrying a list of Republicans, according to NBC News.More >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a Hazel Green robbery.More >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a Hazel Green robbery.More >>
Evidence of child pornography was discovered at the residence. Buchanan was interviewed at the scene and then arrested, charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.More >>
Evidence of child pornography was discovered at the residence. Buchanan was interviewed at the scene and then arrested, charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.More >>
The family was shocked to see their photos, many inside their house, along with a listing where the so-called owner claimed to be in West Africa on a church mission, in need of a renter.More >>
The family was shocked to see their photos, many inside their house, along with a listing where the so-called owner claimed to be in West Africa on a church mission, in need of a renter.More >>
Early morning snacks plus being on television for three hours can be a bad mix, as WBTV weekend anchor Ben Williamson found out the hard way Saturday morning.More >>
Early morning snacks plus being on television for three hours can be a bad mix, as WBTV weekend anchor Ben Williamson found out the hard way Saturday morning.More >>
A man who looks like Jesus has been walking the streets of Toledo with just his rosary, Bible and blanket. Some call him "The Jesus Guy," but really his name is James.More >>
A man who looks like Jesus has been walking the streets of Toledo with just his rosary, Bible and blanket. Some call him "The Jesus Guy," but really his name is James.More >>