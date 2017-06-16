Report: GOP baseball shooter had list of names, including Rep. Brooks

Authorities say the man who opened fire on GOP lawmakers in Alexandria, Virginia was carrying a list of Republicans, according to NBC News.

James Hodgkinson began firing at Republicans during a baseball practice Wednesday morning. Five people were injured, and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is still in critical condition.

Hodgkinson was killed by Capital police.

Authorities say he had a handwritten list in his pocket. It contained the names of Rep. Mo Brooks, Rep. Trent Franks of Arizona, Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina and some other names that officials did not release.

Brooks' office told WAFF 48 News they could not comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Duncan said Hodgkinson had asked him if the team was Republicans or Democrats. Duncan said when he told him it was a Reblican ball practice, and Hodgkinson started to shoot them.

Franks was on the list but not on the baseball team.

Hodgkinson was very anti-Republican and anti-President Donald Trump. He posted rhetoric against the political party on social media and volunteered for then presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders.

