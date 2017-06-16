Report: GOP baseball shooter had list of names, including Rep. Brooks

Authorities say the man who opened fire on GOP lawmakers in Alexandria, Virginia was carrying a list of Republicans, according to NBC News.More >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a Hazel Green robbery.More >>
Evidence of child pornography was discovered at the residence. Buchanan was interviewed at the scene and then arrested, charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department and FBI have arrested a man on terrorism charges.More >>
Limestone County Sheriff’s investigators arrested an Athens man Thursday who is accused of swindling an elderly victim out of over $100,000 between 2015 and 2017.More >>
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.More >>
Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
As the first state in the U.S. to formally accept the Paris Climate Agreement, Hawaii is now taking the country’s first step toward a universal basic income.More >>
Last week, Hawaii made national headlines for becoming the first state to formally adopt key pledges in the Paris Climate Accord.More >>