SLIDESHOW: Alabama ranked No. 6 worst state for working dads - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

SLIDESHOW: Alabama ranked No. 6 worst state for working dads

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WalletHub) (Source: WalletHub)
(WAFF) -

In a recent analysis by WalletHub, Alabama ranked as the No. 6 worst state in the country for working dads.

Using 22 key metrics, such as male life expectancy and percentage of physically active men, placed 47 out of 51 states (and the District of Columbia) nationally.

Regionally, only Louisiana and Mississippi are ranked lower.

Source: WalletHub

Life as a working dad in Alabama (1 = Best, 25 = Average)

  • 28th – Median family income (adjusted for cost of living)
  • 50th – Male life expectancy
  • 20th – Unemployment rate for dads with kids younger than 18
  • 30th – Male uninsured rate
  • 35th – Average length of work day for men
  • 51st – Deaths due to heart disease among males (per 100,000 men)
  • 47th – Percentage of physically active men
  • 47th – Quality of day care available

Click here to see the full rankings or to read more about the methodology.  

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly