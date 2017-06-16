SLIDESHOW: Alabama ranked No. 6 worst state for working dads

In a recent analysis by WalletHub, Alabama ranked as the No. 6 worst state in the country for working dads.

Using 22 key metrics, such as male life expectancy and percentage of physically active men, placed 47 out of 51 states (and the District of Columbia) nationally.

Regionally, only Louisiana and Mississippi are ranked lower.

Life as a working dad in Alabama (1 = Best, 25 = Average)

28 th – Median family income (adjusted for cost of living)

50 th – Male life expectancy

20 th – Unemployment rate for dads with kids younger than 18

30 th – Male uninsured rate

35 th – Average length of work day for men

51 st – Deaths due to heart disease among males (per 100,000 men)

47 th – Percentage of physically active men

47th – Quality of day care available

Click here to see the full rankings or to read more about the methodology.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48