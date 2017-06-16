SLIDESHOW: Alabama ranked No. 6 worst state for working dads

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a Hazel Green robbery.More >>
Evidence of child pornography was discovered at the residence. Buchanan was interviewed at the scene and then arrested, charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department and FBI have arrested a man on terrorism charges.More >>
Limestone County Sheriff’s investigators arrested an Athens man Thursday who is accused of swindling an elderly victim out of over $100,000 between 2015 and 2017.More >>
One of the students on the ill-fated Mount Zion Baptist Church bus is sharing her story.More >>
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
The pastor of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Chickasha was found dead and burned outside the church on Friday morningMore >>
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.More >>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has decided to distribute the $130,000 reward money for the capture of two inmates accused of killing two correctional officers.More >>
