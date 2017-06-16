Multiple suspects in custody following Hazel Green assault; car theft

Multiple suspects are in custody following an assault and car theft on June 15 at the Hazel Green Walmart.



The Madison County Sheriff's Office reports another robbery in Meridianville on June 19 was also connected to the same suspects.



Deputies responded to a robbery call outside the Hazel Green Walmart around 11 p.m. on June 15.

The victim says two black males approached him asking to use a cellphone. One of the suspects then punched the victim while the second suspect hit the victim in the face with a handgun.

The victim lost consciousness. The suspects stole the man's car and phone. The stolen car was a white 2012 Nissan 370Z.



The stolen Nissan was found on Saturday, June 17 in Columbia, Tennessee.



Investigators were able to identify, find and charge the following suspects:

Tyrone Lee Miller, 20-years-old, charged with robbery

James Jarae Moore, 19-years-old, charged with robbery

Jamiason Jarell Sanders, 18-years-old, charged with assault & assault

Lavonte Squaine White, 23-years-old, charged with robbery & assault

2 Juvenile offenders

WAFF 48 is working to obtain mug shots for the suspects.



Bonds range from $30,000 to $60,000 for each suspect.

